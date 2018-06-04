Jaitley holds meeting with senior officials of Finance Ministry

[India], June 4 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday held a meeting with the senior officials of the ministry, after he returned home post a successful renal transplant surgery.

In the meeting, which lasted for around half an hour, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian briefed Jaitley on various issues related to the Ministry of Finance.

A senior official told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The meeting was held today in the evening through Video Conferencing. It was a stock-taking exercise by Arun Jaitley as he was admitted in AIIMS for past three weeks. Currently, he is under the supervision of doctors and is in a controlled environment."

Earlier in the day, Jaitley returned home after a successful renal transplant surgery. In a tweet, Jaitley expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who took care of him during his stay at the AIIMS for almost three weeks. Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery was performed on May 14. Post that, he stayed in isolation ward to avoid infection. (ANI)