Jaitley not understanding severity of latest cash crunch situation: AP minister

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday criticised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for not understanding the severity of latest cash crunch situation after ATMs at various places reportedly ran dry of currency notes.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley tweeted that adequate currency was in circulation and the shortage was only temporary.

However, state's IT minister and son of chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh was not satisfied with the reply and he tweeted, "It's very sad that, Hon'ble Finance Minister @arunjaitley ji is not understanding the reality, and saying every thing is good. AP is facing severe cash crunch. AP Govt is not able to even give the pensions and pay to MGNREGS workers."

In a subsequent tweet, Lokesh said the chief minister has several times brought the issue to the notice of the central government, but nothing materialised. "@ncbn has written several times about this issue to GOI, but the situation has not improved. Atleast now, Central Govt. has to react on this, and resolve the issue at the earliest," the tweet further read. People in various states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, have been unable to withdraw cash from some ATMs. Addressing the issue, the Finance Minister assured that the situation was temporary and is being tackled. "Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly," Jaitley tweeted. (ANI)