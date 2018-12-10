Jaitley targets Rahul after Mallya extradition order

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): With a London court ordering the extradition of Vijay Mallya, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that he should introspect on "every falsehood" spoken on this subject.

Jaitley while speaking to ANI said it was the Congress which created a system in which people like Mallya can "prosper".

He described Monday's development as a "proud moment" for India and said it is a signal to all others who think that they are powerful and can hide after cheating the country. "Wherever in the world you hide after cheating the country, India will find you out," the Finance Minister said.

Attacking Congress, he said it's "campaign was why you are not able to get him (Mallya) back. They (Congress) were the culprit in getting him loan..." Congress has been targeting the Government in sustained manner over the Mallya issue and even alleging that he was helped by the government in sneaking out of the country. "This judgment also should give a lot of room to Congress Party and its president to seriously introspect. He should introspect on every falsehood that he have spoken on this subject," Jaitley said while targeting Gandhi. His comments came after a London court ordered for the extradition of Mallya who is facing charges of loan default to the tune of Rs. 9,000 crore for his failed Kingfisher Airline. "These were all loans that were given during UPA period. Though ostensibly only bank gives these loans, but here important institution had intervened to allow a second restructuring to the delinquent borrower," Jaitley said. "It was as a result of this second restructuring, that he was able to get a lot of money out of the banking system and not pay anybody back. And when finally made accountable he escaped out of the country," he added. He further said that the judgment of the magisterial court in London, "extraditing to India an accused who has embezzled a lot of bank money and then sought asylum in UK is a great victory for India. It is a victory for ethics and probity." He added, "It is also a signal to all that nobody can cheat India, its people, its economy and then go hide somewhere in the world. However, powerful and important you are, the law is certainly above you. And wherever in the world you hide after cheating the country, India will find you out." (ANI)