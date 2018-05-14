Jaitley's family get PM Modi's support during his surgery

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, May 14, 2018 22:29 hrs

[India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before his kidney transplant surgery on Monday.

Jaitley successfully underwent the surgery at New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today.

Prime Minister Modi was also in touch with Jaitley's family and received regular updates on his health, during the course of latter's surgery.

In April, Jaitley had said that he was being treated for kidney-related problems and working from a "controlled environment" at home. (ANI)



