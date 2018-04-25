Jal Nigam Recruitment scam: FIR against SP's Azam Khan

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): The Special Investigative Team (SIT) on Wednesday registered an FIR against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and four others in connection with Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam recruitment scam.

However, Khan denied the charge, saying, "We have given employment. There are no corruption charges on me or others. Those who have lied should answer to the society. If the intention is to harass us then so be it."

The BJP-led Central Government had set up an enquiry to detect alleged irregularities in the jobs provided at Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam from November 2016 to February 2017, during the SP's government in the state.

Azam was the chairman of Jal Nigam at the time of the recruitment process. (ANI)