Jalalabad blast: Punjab CM extends help to victims

[India], July 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned a deadly suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city which claimed lives of 19 people, including Sikhs and Muslims.

While extending help to the victims, the Chief Minister also called upon the global community to come together to fight "against barbaric forces of terror."

"Strongly condemn deadly attack by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on delegation of Sikhs and others on way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Let global community rise in one voice against barbaric forces of terror and vow to wipe out the menace from world. My government extends all help to the victims and their families," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The suicide bombing in the eastern province of Nangarhar province of Jalalabad city on Sunday also left 20 people injured. Of 19 deceased people, ten are from Afghanistan's Sikh community, as per Afghan's TOLO News. The group of Sikhs were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when the explosion happened. According to several media reports, Hindus are also amongst the deceased. It is pertinent to mention that the Afghan President, who is on a two-day visit to Nangarhar, earlier in the day attended the inauguration of a new hospital complex. (ANI)