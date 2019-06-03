Jalandhar: Minor raped, man beaten to death for it

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): One person accused of raping a minor girl was beaten to death here on Sunday by a mob which gathered at the spot, police said.

Harsimrat Singh, ACP Jalandhar (Central) said, "We received information that an 11-year-old girl was raped by a man in Rama Mandi area and the accused had already been beaten up by a mob before we reached the spot, he later died."

"A large number of people were gathered at the incident spot. The place was photographed. The accused wasn't conscious when police rescued him. He was sent to hospital but did not survive", Singh added.

The accused was identified as 39-year-old, Pappu Kumar Rai, hailing from Bihar. The girl who was raped is admitted in hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police have registered an FIR for rape under IPC section 376 and POSCO act. Police, however, said that no case has been registered so far by the relatives of the man who was beaten to death. (ANI)