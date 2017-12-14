'Jama Masjid needs restoration'

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): Jama Masjid advisory committee on Thursday called for restoration of the mosque citing its poor condition.

Jama Masjid advisory committee's Tariq Bukhari said there is an urgent need for restoration of the monument as there are wide gaps between stones of its three main domes due to water seepage.

He further said that many pillars and canopies of the monuments are in the bad state.

The committee called for renovation of Jama Masjid after Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team conducted a survey.

Jama Masjid, which is situated in Delhi, is one of the largest mosque in India. Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the mosque has three great gates, four towers and two high minarets constructed of strips of red sandstone and white marble. (ANI)