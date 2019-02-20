Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh operative arrested in West Bengal

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Santragachi railway station in Howrah district.

The arrested Asif Iqbal alias Nadeem, is a resident of Murshidabad district and he was arrested on Monday night.

"Asif is an active member of JMB since 2017. He went to Chennai and got training. In Bengaluru, he got involved in some dacoities with his other associates. He came to Satnragachi Station last night and was arrested there," police said.

The police produced Iqbal before Bankshall Court in Kolkata which remanded him to police custody till March 5. (ANI)