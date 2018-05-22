Jamia University's website hacked again

[India], May 22 (ANI): In the second time in 24 hours, the official website of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the website (http://jmi.ac.in) displayed a birthday greeting, which read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love," but was restored later the same morning.

However, another message flashed on the website post 9pm on Tuesday, which read "Sorry, I Have a Boyfriend. ~ Pooja," suggesting that the website was hacked once again.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for either of the incidents. However, the hacking of a website twice in less than 24 hours has raised a serious concern regarding the security system of the country. The website is now restored, but here are a few memes that you should not afford to miss! On a related note, Jamia Millia Islamia is a public central university in Delhi. It was established during the British rule in 1920. (ANI)