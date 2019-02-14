Jammu and Kashmir: Army organises capacity building tour for Sarpanches

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): In order to foster a spirit of national integration across the country, the Indian Army on Wednesday flagged off a capacity building tour comprising of 20 Sarpanchs from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This capacity building tour is being organised from February 13 to March 1 under Operation Sadbhavna.

Speaking to media, A Majeed, Sarpanch Dhanore, said: "We are thankful to the Army for organising this tour for us. We will meet many people who have done great work at Panchayati level and many other social reformers."

The Army last week also flagged off a capacity building tour of students from Thanamandi. The tour was organised by 38 Rashtriya Rifles. Group of local youth was sent to Indian military academy (IMA), Dehradun, Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration, Mussoorie. The tour was flagged off by Deputy General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Romeo), Brigadier Ravi Dimri. This flag off ceremony was attended by prominent military and civil officers as well as civil society members. (ANI)