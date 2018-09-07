Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid transferred

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred state Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Thursday with immediate effect.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Dilbagh Singh has been given the additional charge as the DGP in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, a 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre would hold the charge of DGP in addition to his own duties, till a regular arrangement is made.

Vaid's services have been placed at the disposal of the General Administration Department for posting as the state Transport Commissioner

"In the interest of administration the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect, Dr S.P. Vaid, IPS (JK: 1986), DGP, J-K is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of General Administration Department for further posting as Transport Commissioner, J-K," reads an order issued on Thursday by the Jammu and Kashmir government civil secretariat home department. The transfer of the top cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police comes days after the transfer of AG Mir from the post of additional director general of police (ADGP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID). B Srinivas, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, replaced Mir. Earlier, reports were rife that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was not happy with the state police and was considering a rejig The Home Ministry, however, denied these reports and said, "On more than one occasion, MHA has commended the work done by J-K police and the valiant sacrifices made by the men and officers of J-K police. There is no question of any dissatisfaction." Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid also brushed aside this report saying that the state police has been fighting a proxy war for decades and any speculative reporting, which can affect the morale of the cops, should be avoided. "@JmuKmrPolice has been fighting a proxy war for decades which requires a lot of courage & determination of the men & officers of JKP. Speculative articles which undermine their morale should be avoided. As regards to transfer, it's routine matter and prerogative of the government," he had tweeted. (ANI)