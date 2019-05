[India], May 8 (ANI): Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout at a village in Ganderbal district.

The Army and local police launched a joint search operation in Gangangeer village following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Two wireless walkie-talkie sets and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)