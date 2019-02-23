Jammu and Kashmir: Top cop reviews shelling affected areas

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): In a bid to take the first-hand appraisal of the local populace in view of frequent ceasefire violations and shelling in the region, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday conducted extensive tour of Jammu and Kashmir and had detailed interaction with the affected people from cross border shelling.

In addition , Asad also took first-hand appraisal of response mechanism put in place to deal with challenges following frequent ceasefire violations and shelling. He directed the officials to redress the problems of the people and ensure the provision of all the basic amenities.

23 villages in Nowshera are affected during the cross border shelling out of which 12 are severely affected. In Sunderbani six villages are vulnerable. He also inquired about the contingency plan for setting up of the relief centres if required in wake of any further intensification along the LoC. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the construction sites of bunkers along LoC being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the areas which experienced repeatedly ceasefire violation. These Bunkers include the community as well as individual and the concerned executing agency was directed to speed up the work for early completion of bunkers. He was accompanied by senior superintendent of police, Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera Vinod Bhel, Executive engineers of PWD, PHE, PDD, Assistant Director FCS and CA, Mohd Mukhtar, Tehsildar Nowshera, Block Development officer Nowshera, Sheetal Sharma, ARTO Neeraj Sharma, and inspector MVD Rajeev Bhasin. (ANI)