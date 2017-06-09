Jammu-bound AI flight suffers tyre burst

A Jammu-bound Air India flight suffered a tyre burst on Friday at Jammu airport.
The incident took place when Air India flight 821 from Delhi suffered tyre burst after landing at the Jammu airport.
All passengers and staff members are safe. (ANI)
