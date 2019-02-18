Jammu: Curfew relaxed in 5 areas, Section 144 to continue

Jammu[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Curfew in five areas shall be relaxed but Section 144 will remain imposed in these areas, the district administration said here on Monday.“The curfew shall be relaxed in the areas falling under police stations of Gandhi Nagar (except Police Post Nehru Park and Digiana), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except police posts of Belicharana and Gadighat) from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on Monday,” said the Jammu DM Ramesh Kumar on the fourth day of curfew in Jammu.“However, restrictions would be in place in these areas under Section 144 on public gatherings,” he added.The district magistrate further said that official identity cards of the Civil Secretariat Employees and the staff deployed with Essential Services shall be treated as curfew pass to facilitate their movement.“In addition, air tickets, railway tickets and admit cards for various examinations would also be treated as curfew passes,” DM Kumar underlined. He urged people to maintain peace and tranquillity and do not allow the miscreants to create any trouble in their respective areas.Curfew was imposed in Jammu after scores of people took to the streets and blocked Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Friday to protest against the deadly terror attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of nearly 40 CRPF personnel. (ANI)

