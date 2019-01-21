Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh snowfall

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Monday following fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector that saw over a foot deep snow accumulate on the strategic route, a Traffic Department official said.

No vehicular movement would be allowed on the highway during the day keeping the safety of travellers in mind. The situation will be reviewed after the weather improves," he said.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake journey without finding out the latest status of the road from traffic helplines in Jammu and Srinagar.

The MET has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and rain in the Jammu division during the next 24 hours till Tuesday.