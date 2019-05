[India], May 9 (ANI): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday following a landslide at Digdole in Ramban district, officials said.

Due to the landslide, the state traffic police has restricted the movement of vehicles, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

The 300-kilometre long Jammu-Srinagar highway connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of India. Essential supplies reach the Valley via this highway. (ANI)