Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after massive landslide hits Ramban

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Saturday after a massive landslide hit Battery Chashma area in Ramban district following heavy overnight rainfall, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said the intermittent landslide and shooting stones have been hampering the debris clearance operation.

The landslide caused a huge traffic jam on the stretch between Nashri and Ramban, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

The debris clearance operation is being carried out by the state authorities with the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 300-kilometre long Jammu-Srinagar highway connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. (ANI)