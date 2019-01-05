Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to snowfall

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day long period of harsh winter. Chillai-Kalan commences each year on December 21 and concludes on January 30.

During this period, water bodies situated in the region freeze, due to which locals light small fires each day around rivers and water taps for the deposited snow to melt.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperature in Srinagar will be hovering around -1 and 4 Degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh also witnessed a fresh snow spell leading to traffic snarls in various pockets of the region. (ANI)