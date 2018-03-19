Jammu: Third Indigo aircraft grounded in last 24 hours

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Third Indigo aircraft has been grounded in the last 24 hours after a fuel leak was reported from the engine at Jammu airport on Sunday.

Earlier yesterday, two Indigo aircraft were grounded yesterday after pilots reported about glitches.

The aircraft belonged to Airbus' A320 Neo series, which have been in the news for its glitches-prone engines.

In the first incident, the aircraft that operated on the Bangalore-Delhi route was grounded for maintenance check at Delhi airport as the pilot reported about the malfunctioning engine.

During the maintenance check, metal chips were observed on an engine bearing a chip detector which is known to be a matter of concern with the Neo engines, according to a statement released by the airline yesterday. Later in the day, another Indigo Neo aircraft in Srinagar was grounded due to hydraulic leak from one of its two engines. Later, the aircraft was declared fit to fly after rectification of the problem. On March 13, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft owned by Indigo Airlines and Go Air following multiple instances of engine-related problems. (ANI)