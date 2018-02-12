J&K: 1 CRPF personnel died in Karan Nagar encounter

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): One CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries on Monday while fighting in the ongoing encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar.

At around 4.30 am on Monday morning, the sentries at the headquarters of the CRPF's 23 battalion saw two terrorists approaching the camp with AK-47 rifles and opened fire at them.

"They couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. An operation is on," IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai told ANI.

As of now, five families have been evacuated from the houses around the camp and the operation is underway, confirmed the official. Earlier on Saturday, terrorists barged in the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians are injured. Four terrorists have been gunned down. Combing operations is underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp. (ANI)