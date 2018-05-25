J&K: 2 cops injured in grenade attack

& Kashmir (India), May 25 (ANI): Two policemen and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand on Jammu's BC road on Thursday night.

Speaking on the same, Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu said, "Sound of the blast was heard during patrolling. Subsequently, we came to know that two police personnel have been injured. Both of them are undergoing treatment. We are analysing and investigating the case."

On Wednesday, as many as six civilians were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Earlier in May, terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir hurled a grenade at police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at the Tahab Chowk, injuring one CRPF personnel. (ANI)