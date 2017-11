[India], Nov 13 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured after terrorists attacked a police party in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As per reports, search operation is ongoing in the area.

Earlier on November 10, terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in Kulgam's Qazigund of Jammu and Kashmir. However, no casualities were reported in the case.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)