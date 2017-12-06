J&K: BSF organises medical camp near border in Rajouri

[India], Dec 06 (ANI): A unit of the 163rd battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) organised a free medical camp in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in Manjakote sector, on Tuesday.

The camp set up at a government-run girls' school in Rajdhani village, near the Line of Control provided free medical check-ups and medicines for the poor living in and around the area who do not have easy access to proper medical care.

The unit also donated a video screen for the girls of the school.

The move garnered much appreciation from the locals, for providing the essential service to their children. The Indian Army units deployed in the state often make similar arrangements in remote areas, for people lacking basic necessities of life. Danesh Paul, DIG BSF Sector HQ Rajouri, Mohd. Saleem, Principle of the school and others were present at the occasion. (ANI)