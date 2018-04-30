J&K cabinet reshuffle at noon today

[India] Apr 30 (ANI): The People's Democratic Party(PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir will reshuffle the state cabinet at noon on Monday.

The BJP is expected to bring in some new faces in the much-awaited reshuffle in the Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir government.

On April 17, the BJP had asked all its nine ministers in the state government to submit their resignations to enable the party to bring in new faces.

A day before the reshuffle, Nirmal Singh resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, Singh will now be made a speaker. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta will take over as the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state. BJP's new ministers Rajiv Jasrotia, Shakti Parihar, Sat Sharma, Kavinder Gupta, Mohd Khalil Band, Mod Ashraf Mir and others will take oath. The state can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister, out of which 14 portfolios are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.(ANI)