J&K celebrates 'Heritage Week' to preserve, protect its culture

& Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Education and Tourism Minister Priya Sethi inaugurated 'Heritage Week' on Sunday to generate awareness on preservation of the state's ancient culture and environment.

The week-long festival will be celebrated throughout the state from November 19 to 25, and special programmes will be held showcasing the cultural heritage and rich biodiversity of the state.

"The state is known for its heritage sites all over the world and various programs related to the historical structures, tourist places and cultural and traditional heritages of the state will be initiated in order to celebrate the Heritage Week," Sethi said.

Illumination of heritage sites, heritage walks and special cleanliness drives will be undertaken by involving tourism, culture, education, urban development and other concerned departments. Pertinently, on November 20, a symposium and painting competition will be held along with a photo exhibition. This will be followed by 'Food Ethnic Day' on November 22. On November 22 and 23, an 'Ethnic Cultural Programme' promoting the local folk dances and music will be organized and a 'Heritage Walk', showcasing composite culture of the state, will take place on November 24. Moreover, a valedictory function will be orgainsed on November 26 to felicitate the personalities and organisations who have contributed towards the preservation and restoration of state's heritage. (ANI)