J&K: Flood alert issued in Poonch, Rajouri

[India], July 5 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Poonch and Rajouri areas and has issued flood warning.

Speaking with ANI, the Poonch Deputy Commissioner said, "Weather advisory has been issued. Meteorological department has predicted rainfall in Rajouri and Poonch. We're monitoring water level in rivers. We request people in low lying areas to be alert. We are prepared for all situations."

Life has been highly affected in the valley due to heavy rainfall for last three days.

The district administration is monitoring water level in Poonch River and people living in the low-lying areas have been issued instructions. Last month, three people were killed in Kashmir valley due to incessant rains, following which the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra had also called for an emergency meeting to discuss the flood-like situation in the state last week. (ANI)