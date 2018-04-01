J&K: Internet services suspended after 11 terrorists killed in encounter

[India] April 1 (ANI): Mobile and internet services were suspended on Sunday as a precautionary measure following the killing of 11 militants in separate encounters with security forces in South Kashmir.

According to primary information the decision to snap internet services was taken to prevent mischievous elements from creating law and order problems in the Valley.

The terrorists were killed in three different encounters over two days.

In Anantnag the encounter ended on March 31, and today two separate encounters took place in the morning, the first one being in Shopian's Dragad and another one in Kachdoora, which is still underway.

Three Army personnel Gunner Arvinder Kumar, Gunner Nilesh Singh and Sepoy Hetram lost their lives in the Anantnag and Shopian encounters.(ANI)