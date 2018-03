[India], Mar 12 (ANI): A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral was injured in an explosion that took place at Lethpora village, and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Aashiq Choupan.

The Police has taken cognizance of the matter, and a case has been registered under relevant sections to begin probe into ascertaining the cause of the explosion. (ANI)