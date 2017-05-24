J&K Minister says Major Gogoi's intentions correct

[India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister Priya Sethi on Wednesday asserted that Army Major Gogoi's intentions were correct and only aimed at saving the local people.

"Gogoi's action should be supported as he was only trying to minimize the causalities," Sethi told ANIwith regard to Major Gogoi's decision to have a Kashmiri tied to the front of a jeep to stop protesters from stone pelting.

Sethi refused to comment on former Chief Ministr Omar Abdullah's statement.

Omar Abdullah tweeted, "In future please don't bother with the farce of a military court of inquiry. Clearly the only court that matters is the court of public opinion."

"And international conventions like the Geneva/Vienna ones only count when India can accuse others of violations. Do as we say not as we do," he added. Major Leetul Gogoi had tied up a civilian, Farooq Ahmad Dar, on his jeep's bonnet as a shield to prevent mobs from attacking Election Commission staff in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam last month Yesterday he said that he had caught Dar instigating a group of stone-pelters therefore decided to make him an example to others from doing the same.and could have been their leader. The officer has been awarded a Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)