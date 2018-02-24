J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri Sector.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

The firing started at 11.50 in the morning.

More details are awaited.

On February 22, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistan restores to incessant firing across the border because they don't want India to have a peaceful atmosphere.

"Pakistan doesn't want India to have a peaceful atmosphere. This is why they do such violations. There was a ceasefire violation yesterday too," Sonali Mishra, Inspector General of BSF told ANI.

On February 21, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah Tangdhar of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on February 19, three civilians were injured in the incessant firing by the Pakistani Army at Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)