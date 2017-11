[India], November 15 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly. Firing is still underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in the Poonch Sector.

The incidents of ceasefire violation, which were 228 last year, have already crossed 500 since January. (ANI)