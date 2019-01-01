J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated the ceasefire in Poonch along the Line of Control in the border this morning.

This time, the Pakistani troops targeted forward positions. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

The latest ceasefire violation comes just days after Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in the Karmara area of Poonch district. The intermittent firing continued for hours on December 23.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara. (ANI)