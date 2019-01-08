J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

[India] Jan 8: In yet another ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the preliminary information, Pakistani troops from across the LoC started unprovoked firing and shelling, targeting Indian posts and civilian areas around 5 on Tuesday morning

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 which is the highest in the last 15 years. 61 people were killed and over 250 injured in the ceasefire violations last year. (ANI)