J&K police arrest Tehreek -e-Hurriyat leader

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Kishtwar Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an over ground worker (OGW), Noor Mohammad, a self-styled leader of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat, who was earlier an associate of terrorist Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

According to the police statement, Mohammad is a resident of Doda district and is wanted in a militancy related case. SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Kumar Gupta said, "The arrested man has been active in the process of radicalising youth to join militancy."

"He also had close links with Qamar-ul-Zaan, a terrorist recently held in Uttar Pradesh and a local active militant Usama -bin-Javed, who hails from Dachhan area of Kishtwar," he added. (ANI)