J&K: Sufi celebrates message of 'love' through poetry contest

[India], July 2 (ANI): The Sufi organization in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) organised a poetry competition at a local school here, to create awareness about humanity, brotherhood and the teachings of Prophet Mohammad through Islamic poetry.

The competition witnessed students from various schools across the valley.

Kashmir society chairman Farooq Renzu Shah asserted that there is a lot of hatred in the world, and the sole resolution to the problem is 'love and affection'.

Shah said, "Our future generation should not delve into these things. Youth should follow the path of love, which Kashmir was once known for."

Farmaan Ali, a participant of the competition said that the platform is a good exposure for students to learn, especially the ones in the primary level. "The competition is a good platform for aspirants of this field. Students would get to know more about their hidden talent, and an activity different from education is always a good exposure for students", he said. "Debates on crucial topics are certainly important, but such practices evolve a child's personality", he added. Hafisa Jaan, another participant of the event said, "This is a very prestigious occasion for the entire school. It is a jubilant moment for the school." The youth in Kashmir is diverting in different directions which do not represent Islam and Sufism; therefore, such activities would help them to know more about the religion and the leaders who have furthered the religion. (ANI)