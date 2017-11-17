J&K: Terrorist hideout busted; arms, ammunition recovered

[India], November 17 (ANI): Acting on specific information, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday in a joint operation busted a terrorist hideout in Forest area of Naidgam, Chhatru and recovered arms and ammunition.

The arms and ammunition were concealed inside a natural cave.

During the search operations, two Chinese pistols with two magazines and five rounds, one .303 rifle with one magazine and ten cartridges, one Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) launcher with five grenades were recovered from the spot.

The joint parties cordoned off the area and carried out a meticulous search during which they succeeded in locating the hideout. The security forces are continuing with their persistent operations to keep Kishtwar district safe and sanitised from terrorists as well as their support infrastructure. (ANI)