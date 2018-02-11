J&K: Terrorists attack another army camp

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): Terrorists fired at an army camp located in Shopian's Chilli Pora Village, on Sunday.

The Indian army retaliated strongly.

No loss of life or injury has been reported as yet.

More details are awaited.

On Saturday, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjwan area killing five security personnel and one civilian.

In addition, ten people were injured including a pregnant woman.

In the search operation thereafter, four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. (ANI)