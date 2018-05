[India], May 15 (ANI): Suspected terrorists on Tuesday fired upon a police vehicle, killing a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Pazalpora Arwani area of Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

SPO Bilal Ahmad, who was initially injured in the attack, later succumbed to his injuries.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a police personnel, Shamim Ahmad died on Friday after he was shot by the terrorists in Budgam. (ANI)