J&K to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 cr: PM Modi

[India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has decided to launch development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore in the state.

"Jammu and Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. These projects will have a positive impact on the people of the state," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and the commencement of work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh.

He further said there is great scope for agricultural growth across the state of Jammu and Kashmir and it can play a key role in helping further holistic healthcare. On the occasion, the Prime Minister remembered the rich contribution of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and said praised his dedication for serving the people. "Kushok Bakula Rinpoche distinguished himself as an outstanding diplomat. During my Mongolia visit, I witnessed the goodwill he has in that country," he asserted. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Kushok Bakula Rinpoche here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu). The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. (ANI)