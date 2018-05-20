J&K top cop lauds Centre's ceasefire initiative during Ramzan

[India], May 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid on Sunday lauded Centre's decision of not launching operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the holy month of Ramzan.

DGP S.P. Vaid hoped that the initiative will have a positive effect on everyone including forces sponsoring terrorism. He further hoped that Kedarnath Yatra will pass off peacefully as it holds equal importance.

"I hope this initiative by government of India will have a positive effect on everyone, including forces who are sponsoring terrorism and I am sure (Kedarnath) yatra will pass off peacefully. Yatra is also as auspicious as Ramzan," Vaid said on unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on May 16 tweeted to declare a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is a rider with the ceasefire: the forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or to protect the lives of innocent people, (ANI)