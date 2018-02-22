J&K: Tourists enjoy snowfall at Gulmarg

[India], Feb. 22 (ANI): The tourists have seemed to enjoy the cold climate during winter in Kashmir in spite of the low level of snowfall as compared to the previous years.

Usually, the main attractions for the tourists are the snow-capped mountains and hill slopes at Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir where they get an opportunity to enjoy skiing and sledging.

Though, due to a low level of snowfall at Srinagar, the tourists visit the city for its famous Mughal gardens including Nishat, Shalimar, and Chashme Shahi.

Further Kashmir is popular among the tourists for its 'Shikara' ride in the famous Dal lake and to get clicked wearing the traditional Kashmiri robes.

A tourist named Ankit said, " It is our first visit to Srinagar. Though the place has not received the snowfall still the weather out here is worth experiencing. We had spent an entire at house-boat and were delighted to see an excellent hospitality by the owner. The locals are also cooperative toward the tourists."

Each year the government of Jammu and Kashmir also put in an effort to organise unique activities and festivals to attract the tourists to visit the state and encourage tourism.

This year the government had hosted 'Pahalgam winter festival' which had a plethora of snow games and other activities which attracted the families and other groups of tourists visiting Kashmir.

Mehmood Shah the director of tourism at Kashmir informed about the upcoming festivals and events at Kashmir.

He told ANI, " Gulmarg was sold out on Christmas and New Year. We are also planning to hold Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) an event where travel agents from all over the country participate to discuss the promotion of tourism in the entire country in general and Kashmir in particular. We are also looking forward to hosting an event marking the opening of the famous Tulip garden of Srinagar".

There were a large number of tourists who had come to enjoy the sledge-ride and to visit the Mughal gardens in Srinagar. They further claimed that the state is safe for tourists and the locals also ensure to provide a warm welcome to the visitors.

One of the tourist Rachna Jain said, " We are enjoying visiting Kashmir and are planning to visit it in the next season as well. Due to apparent security issues, we had deliberated to come to the city but after reaching here we have found the place to be safe and sound". (ANI)