J&K: Wanted terrorist, among 2 militants, Killed in Kulgam encounter

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Wanted terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces.

Zeenat-ul-Islam, was associated with the terror group Al Badr and was considered as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert.

The other terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Shakeel Ahmed Dar.

A joint operation was launched on Saturday night by the Army, Police and CRPF in Kulgam after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there. As the security forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated to the firing, ensuing an encounter in which the two terrorists were gunned down.

Weapons and other war-like stores have been recovered, officials said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported. The operations have been concluded.(ANI)