Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile have helped bring transparency: PM Modi

[India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhar platform and Mobile phone (JAM) had helped to reduce corruption and bring transparency in the nation.

"Three factors - financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Bank accounts, second Aadhar platform and third the Mobile phone - have greatly helped reduce corruption and bring transparency in the country," Prime Minister Modi said, after inaugurating the 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space' here.

The prime minister said the cyber-space had transformed the world over the last few decades and it was followed by the advent of the social media.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian IT, which is being recognised worldwide.

"Today, digital technology has emerged as a great enabler. It has paved the way for efficient service delivery and governance. It is improving access, in domains from education to health," he said.

"We in India give prime importance to the human face of technology and are using it to improve what I call the 'ease of living'. We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens," he added.

He further said the digital technology was contributing to more farm incomes and added that with transformative ideas, Indians could go a long way in taking India to new heights.

Taking example of the cyber technology used in India, the prime minister said these measures helped to deepen connect with the citizens.

"Cyber-space remains a key area for innovation. Our startups today are looking to provide solutions to everyday problems and improving lives. I am confident that the global investor community will recognise the immense potential waiting to be tapped from India's startup pool," he said.

"The internet, by nature, is inclusive and not exclusive. It offers equity of access and equality of opportunity," he added.

The two-day event on cyber-security has been organised for the first time in India. The theme of the conference is 'Cyber for All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.'

Representatives from around 124 countries and 33 Ministerial delegates from 31 countries, including Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe, are set to attend the conference.

The conference was being organised to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy. (ANI)