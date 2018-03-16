Jana Sena initiated idea of no-confidence motion: Pawan Kalyan

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): Following the initiation of a no-confidence motion against the Centre, Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan claimed that it was his party who explored the possibility of this move.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, the noted Tollywood actor stated that the motion was passed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) "purely due to pressure from the public."

"We (Jana Sena) conveyed the possibility of a no-confidence motion against the Centre. It is not about pulling down the government; the intention is to discuss in Parliament the injustice meted to the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is purely out of pressure that the YSRCP and TDP have taken this move," he said.

Alleging the government of "killing the sanctity of a pledge", Kalyan called for greater political accountability and added that it is the moral responsibility of the former UPA government to ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh. "We were promised a Special Status by the government at the time of bifurcation. However, now they (Centre) are going back on their words. The matter is not just about a special status, it is about ensuring political accountability. When you (Centre) have given us your word, you should not change your stance," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a conspiracy against the TDP using Opposition leaders Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. On a related note, the TDP on Friday pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following a period of sour relations between the allies over the issue of granting 'Special Category status' to Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House. The opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, also gave the notice to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)