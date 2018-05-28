Janakpuri West - Kalkaji Mandir Metro corridor to be inaugurated today

[India], May 28 (ANI): The 25.6 kilometre long Janakpuri West - Kalkaji Mandir Metro corridor will be formally flagged off on Monday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge), Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate this section of the Magenta Line at 4.30 pm from the Nehru Enclave Metro station.

According to a release by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Puri and Kejriwal flag off the inaugural train from Nehru Enclave and then travel to Hauz Khas.

Passenger services will begin from Tuesday (May 29) from 6 AM, from the Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West stations simultaneously. The Janakpuri West - Kalkaji Mandir section, comprising of 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3, as per the release. With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden Magenta corridor covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road will become operational. "The highlights of this corridor will be the two new interchange facilities that will come up at Janakpuri West (with the Dwarka - NOIDA/ Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (with the HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli Yellow line). The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the Metro. Commuters travelling from Gurugram will now be able to change trains at Hauz Khas to reach south Delhi and NOIDA. Residents of NOIDA will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport," the release added. The stations on this corridor are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 - IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave, Nehru Enclave. With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometres with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 kilometres of Phase 3 corridors would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometres are in the final stages of completion. (ANI)