Janaushadhi Kendras at railway stations soon

[India] June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government would be very soon opening Janaushadhi Kendras at railway stations to provide cheap, quality generic drugs for the common man.

A decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday at a meeting between Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

After the meeting, Prabhu informed the media that an in-principle decision to open Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations and other Railway establishments has been taken during today's discussions.

"Railways being the largest employer in India, the amalgamation of efforts between the two Ministries for the percolation of generic drugs would increase their accessibility to the common man manifold," Prabhu added. Ananth Kumar said that the meeting was very fruitful and Prabhu has extended full support from Railways to take ahead the vision of the Prime Minister. He further added that the government is pursuing in full force the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make cheap and quality medicines accessible to all citizens of the country. "We will utilize the vast Railway infrastructure to increase accessibility of cheap, quality generic drugs for the common man", said Kumar. The Minister added that currently over 1,600 Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened in over 450 districts across India under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and all the drugs available at these stores meet the WHO GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) benchmarks. The Ministers have directed senior officers of the two Ministries to work out the modalities and the strategy for roll out of the plan in detail. (ANI)