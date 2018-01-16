Japan Coast Guard delegation visits Coast Guard Region (West) headquarter

[India], Jan. 16 (ANI): A delegation from Japan Coast Guard, headed by Superintendent (3rd Grade) Katsuhiko Sugiyama, Commanding Officer, Somalia Dispatch Investigation Team visited Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (West) at Mumbai on 16 Jan 18. The delegation is part of crew onboard Japanese Self Defence Ship Amagiri visiting Mumbai after an Anti-Piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden.

The delegation met Inspector General KR Nautiyal, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (W) and interacted with other officers from Western Region of ICG.

The visiting delegation from Japan was briefed on notable Search and Rescue operations conducted by Indian Coast Guard in recent past particularly during Very severe Cyclone Ockhi. The Japanese delegation also visited Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre which is the nodal centre for coordinating Search and Rescue of distressed mariners in Indian Search and Rescue Region (SRR). The visiting delegation was also shown a glimpse of surveillance capabilities of Indian Coast Guard at Remote Operations Centre (ROC) at Mumbai. A fruitful interaction was held with officers at HQ Coast Guard Region (W) to discuss matters related to joint operations and anti-piracy patrol. As a part of interaction between the two maritime nations, a Japanese Coast Guard Ship is also participating in Search and Rescue exercise (SAREX) being conducted by Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Chennai on 17-18 Jan 18.(ANI)