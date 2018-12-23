Japan Navy Ship visits Kochi

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Japan Navy Ship JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) Samidare, commanded by Commander Gen Kawai is on a visit to Kochi from 20 - 22 December.

On 21 December, Captain Takahiro Nishiyama, Commander Escort Division Four accompanied by the Commanding Officer JMSDF Samidare, Commanding Officer of the Japan Coast Guard Somalia Dispatch Investigation Team and Yamashita, Japan Coast Guard Attache and Second Secretary of Embassy of Japan called on Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and interacted with him over professional matters of common interest to both the navies. Crests were exchanged on the completion of the interaction between the naval forces of the two Asian nations.

During the stay at Kochi, various activities such as the visit of IN (Indian Navy) specialists onboard JMSDF Samidare and professional interaction between the two navies were conducted.

The visiting Japanese ship crews were also given a guided tour of certain professional schools and the Naval Maritime Museum to familiarise them with IN's method of imparting training to its personnel and preserving its naval heritage.

"The current visit of Japanese ship enhances the interoperability and friendship between the two navies. JMSDF Samidare is planned to depart for Bahrain on 22 Dec 18 and will be participating in an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden," stated a press release

India's bilateral relations with Japan are rooted in historical social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contact. (ANI)